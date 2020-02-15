Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 172.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.82. 266,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,555. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.49. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $184.64 and a 12 month high of $225.05.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

