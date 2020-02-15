Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,217 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 32.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 36.9% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 808 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

COP stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,204,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,516,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $71.01. The company has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.56.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

