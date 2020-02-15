Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Purchases New Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.4% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $58.85. 821,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,067. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $59.56.

