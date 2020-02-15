Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $834,000. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 15,769 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,064,000.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $69.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,705,168 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.71.

