Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Invests $468,000 in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $95,175,000 after buying an additional 21,574 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in 3M by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in 3M by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.01. 2,233,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,597,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $150.58 and a 52-week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMM. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

In other 3M news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

