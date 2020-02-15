Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Invests $2.54 Million in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,000. Constellation Brands accounts for about 2.0% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,997 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,421,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 610,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 10.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 587,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,813,000 after purchasing an additional 56,088 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,800,000 after purchasing an additional 78,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total value of $406,390.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,572 shares of company stock worth $8,329,985. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on STZ. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from to in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.61.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,373,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,020. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.51. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.52 and a 1 year high of $214.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

