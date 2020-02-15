Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Buys Shares of 7,501 Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.25. 1,641,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.66. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.21, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.07. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $66.21 and a twelve month high of $82.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

