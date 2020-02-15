TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT (NYSE:TEAF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT (NYSE:TEAF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1085 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

TEAF opened at $16.95 on Friday. TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.53.

In other TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT news, insider Gary Paul Henson bought 1,800 shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $29,376.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $79,152 over the last three months.

