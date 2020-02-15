Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $25,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TD. Bank of America raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. CSFB lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.42.

TD stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.82. 1,056,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $59.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.30 and its 200 day moving average is $56.42. The company has a market cap of $102.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.5605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.33%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.