TigerCash (TCH) Price Tops $0.0152 on Top Exchanges

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. One TigerCash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. TigerCash has a market cap of $154,142.00 and approximately $26.50 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $281.43 or 0.02739960 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,138,487 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

