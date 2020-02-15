ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TKA has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Independent Research set a €12.30 ($14.30) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €12.20 ($14.19) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €12.38 ($14.40).

Shares of FRA:TKA traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting €11.19 ($13.01). 2,660,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ThyssenKrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($31.41). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is €11.92.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

