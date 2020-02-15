ThoreCoin Trading Up 5.3% Over Last Week (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 14th. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for about $1,995.40 or 0.19426712 BTC on exchanges. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $172.97 million and approximately $207,246.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $357.70 or 0.03482513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00250604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000833 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00042681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00157776 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

