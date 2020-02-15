Thore Cash (TCH) Trading 21.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Thore Cash token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Crex24 and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $67,166.00 and $63,291.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.25 or 0.00790382 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009569 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006666 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000352 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000835 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

