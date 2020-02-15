TheStreet Upgrades Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) to C

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AYX. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alteryx to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alteryx from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Alteryx from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.15.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of AYX traded up $13.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.00. 3,979,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,360. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $64.52 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 415.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.38 and a 200-day moving average of $116.29.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $156.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. Alteryx had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alteryx will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total value of $2,868,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,576 shares in the company, valued at $9,424,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $146,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,515 shares of company stock valued at $18,686,877 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 8.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.