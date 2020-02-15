TheStreet Downgrades Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) to C+

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

NYSE:SXT traded down $5.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.74. 785,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.00. Sensient Technologies has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $75.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.51 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXT. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.