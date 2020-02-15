TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF) Shares Up 4.8%

TFI International Inc (OTCMKTS:TFIFF) was up 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.17 and last traded at $34.17, approximately 1,568 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFIFF shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average is $31.61.

TFI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

