Tezos (XTZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.31 Billion

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Tezos has a market cap of $2.31 billion and approximately $170.97 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 51.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $3.33 or 0.00032979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 694,191,974 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com

Buying and Selling Tezos

