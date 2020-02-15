Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Trading Up 10.5%

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) shares were up 10.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $10.86, approximately 584,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 271,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TGH shares. ValuEngine raised Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen cut Textainer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Textainer Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.29.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGH. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,864,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,817,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 288,005 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,663,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,481,000 after acquiring an additional 228,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 183,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

