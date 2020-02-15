Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Gabelli raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,752,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,229,391. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.84. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $18.08.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 12,538 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $153,465.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $189,866.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brendan P. O’grady sold 4,799 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $58,883.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,988.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,647 shares of company stock valued at $257,561. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 76.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

