Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the January 15th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $288.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.63. Territorial Bancorp has a one year low of $26.16 and a one year high of $32.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.56.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.32%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TBNK. BidaskClub downgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In related news, Director Howard Y. Ikeda sold 4,702 shares of Territorial Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $141,012.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,586.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Murakami sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $28,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,336.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,102 shares of company stock worth $246,019 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBNK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,676,000 after buying an additional 36,118 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $813,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,244,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 129,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 59,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

