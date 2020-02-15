Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Short Interest Update

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the January 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 627,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

TENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Tenable alerts:

TENB stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,635. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.27 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 67.45%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tenable will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $34,620.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,838,589.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 15,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $407,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,671.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,440. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Tenable by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Tenable by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.