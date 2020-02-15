TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Raised to C$56.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on T. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TELUS stock traded down C$0.80 on Friday, hitting C$53.73. 1,421,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,098. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.46. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.60. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$45.69 and a 12-month high of C$55.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.70%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

