TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Raised to C$56.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on T. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday.
Shares of TELUS stock traded down C$0.80 on Friday, hitting C$53.73. 1,421,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,098. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.46. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.60. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$45.69 and a 12-month high of C$55.48.
TELUS Company Profile
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.
See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.