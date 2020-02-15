Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) Short Interest Update

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the January 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 319,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

In other news, CEO H.P. Jin acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,273,927 shares in the company, valued at $11,233,199.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Telenav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 42.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telenav in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 26.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TNAV shares. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenav in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telenav presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.19.

NASDAQ TNAV traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.86. 559,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,564. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Telenav has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $67.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.26 million. Telenav had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. Analysts expect that Telenav will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

