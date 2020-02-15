Teekay (NYSE:TK) Trading Up 5.4%

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) shares were up 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.74, approximately 1,150,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 601,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teekay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $377.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Teekay had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $328.01 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teekay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teekay during the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Teekay during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Teekay by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 17,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Teekay in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers.

