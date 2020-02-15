Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Cut to C$31.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TECK.B. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, February 7th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.88.

TECK.B opened at C$17.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$16.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

