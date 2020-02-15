Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Cut to C$31.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TECK.B. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, February 7th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.88.

TECK.B opened at C$17.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$16.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

