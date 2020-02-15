TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Raymond James

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

TTGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of TechTarget from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of TechTarget from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.50.

TTGT traded up $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $27.78. The stock had a trading volume of 277,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,622. TechTarget has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.95. The company has a market cap of $745.75 million, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 1,500 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $41,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,648 shares in the company, valued at $760,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,500 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,196.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 288,871 shares of company stock worth $7,534,559. Company insiders own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TechTarget by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in TechTarget by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in TechTarget by 735.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in TechTarget by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in TechTarget by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

