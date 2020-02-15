Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 61,735 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 61,735 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $17,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,118,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,337,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,310,745,000 after acquiring an additional 224,799 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $551,547,000 after acquiring an additional 13,801 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,203,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,633,000 after acquiring an additional 37,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,151,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $374,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMO traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $339.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,348. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.67 and a 52 week high of $342.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $329.39 and its 200-day moving average is $303.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $136.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.