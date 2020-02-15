Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 94,772 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 98.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,772 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dover were worth $22,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Dover by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in shares of Dover by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Dover by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Dover by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 357,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,887,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $718,079.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at $579,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,114 shares of company stock worth $1,234,186 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.47. Dover Corp has a fifty-two week low of $87.07 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 33.05%.

A number of research firms have commented on DOV. ValuEngine lowered Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price target on Dover and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.38.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

