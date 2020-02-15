Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 209,307 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 84.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,307 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NRG Energy were worth $18,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 8,472.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRG. Citigroup raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

Shares of NRG traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.06. 1,825,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.24. NRG Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $43.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 49.79%.

In other NRG Energy news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews sold 100,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $3,951,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,653 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 52,500 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $1,982,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 137,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,210,598.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 184,372 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,481. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

