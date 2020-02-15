Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 140,903 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 403.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,903 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $16,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 278,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 146,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $543,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

NYSE LYB traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.60. 1,895,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,389. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.72. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $68.61 and a one year high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.44.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.