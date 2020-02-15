Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $23.41 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 415,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 372,698 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nucor were worth $23,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nucor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,331,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,095,614,000 after purchasing an additional 667,963 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 614,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,570,000 after buying an additional 447,758 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $22,192,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth about $12,592,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUE stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,995,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $62.04.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.70.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

