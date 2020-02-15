Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 276.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,102 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $18,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the third quarter worth $26,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,353,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $30,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,870.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,320 shares of company stock worth $1,780,262 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.07. 6,226,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,002,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $45.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.06.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.58.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

