TCF National Bank Sells 1,500 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

TCF National Bank lowered its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,683,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,332 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.73.

Shares of STT stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,855,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,275. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.53. State Street Corp has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,222.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $354,957.62. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.