TCF National Bank Sells 1,040 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

TCF National Bank lowered its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,967,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884,914 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,827.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,239,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $298,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864,310 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,356,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $261,957,000 after acquiring an additional 97,608 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,565,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,937,000 after acquiring an additional 63,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,915,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.60. 6,389,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,976,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.65. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $68.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 63.07%.

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

In other news, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,527.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bob Shearer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.96 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,218 shares in the company, valued at $943,533.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,900 shares of company stock worth $921,409 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.