Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Price Target Raised to C$81.00

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TRP. TD Securities lowered Tc Pipelines from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Tc Pipelines from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Tc Pipelines from C$67.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tc Pipelines from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$74.40.

Tc Pipelines stock traded up C$0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$74.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42. Tc Pipelines has a 1-year low of C$56.56 and a 1-year high of C$74.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.63%.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

