Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) Downgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities to “Hold”

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was downgraded by research analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. CIBC set a $73.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tc Pipelines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

NYSE TRP traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $56.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,796,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. Tc Pipelines has a 1-year low of $42.64 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.09 and its 200-day moving average is $51.48.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,460,000 after buying an additional 172,345 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 217,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,277,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

