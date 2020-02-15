TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $40.00 price objective on shares of TC Pipelines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised shares of TC Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TC Pipelines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

TCP traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.18. The company had a trading volume of 122,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,905. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.68, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.68. TC Pipelines has a one year low of $31.62 and a one year high of $44.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. TC Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC bought a new stake in TC Pipelines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Pipelines during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in TC Pipelines during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

