Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.79% and a negative return on equity of 187.15%. The firm had revenue of $66.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 million.

TLND opened at $34.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.65. Talend has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $53.09.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TLND. Barclays set a $56.00 target price on shares of Talend and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut Talend from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Talend from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

