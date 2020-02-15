Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.4171 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a dividend payout ratio of 11.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

NYSE TSM opened at $58.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $60.64. The stock has a market cap of $307.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.