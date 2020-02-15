Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.4171 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a dividend payout ratio of 11.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
NYSE TSM opened at $58.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $60.64. The stock has a market cap of $307.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.
