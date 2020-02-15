Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SYNT. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Synthomer from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synthomer to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Synthomer from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Synthomer from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 315 ($4.14) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 400.45 ($5.27).

Shares of Synthomer stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Thursday, reaching GBX 332.60 ($4.38). 200,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,513. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 340.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 315.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.42. Synthomer has a fifty-two week low of GBX 208.02 ($2.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 397.29 ($5.23).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

