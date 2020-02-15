Synovus Financial Corp Sells 986,206 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 84.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986,206 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 479,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 143,983 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,567,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 378,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after buying an additional 9,261 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $919,000. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $842,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSCL traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $21.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,199,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,974. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $21.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.