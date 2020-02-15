Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,350 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $666,627,000 after purchasing an additional 272,323 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,766,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $333,032,000 after purchasing an additional 144,508 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 14.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,719,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $328,864,000 after buying an additional 482,072 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,437,891 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,260,000 after buying an additional 185,954 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,660,228 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $146,797,000 after buying an additional 77,584 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. MKM Partners began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Weeden reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.71.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,678,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,674,870. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $69.03 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.13. The company has a market capitalization of $105.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

