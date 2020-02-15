Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,759 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total transaction of $90,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.97. 640,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,836. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $109.19 and a 52-week high of $152.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.77 and a 200-day moving average of $143.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.76.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

