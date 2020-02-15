Synovus Financial Corp Buys 1,227 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.31. 1,377,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.22. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.21 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Several equities analysts have commented on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.27.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

