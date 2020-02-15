Synairgen (LON:SNG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.99

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and traded as high as $15.97. Synairgen shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 1,497,328 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.70. The company has a market cap of $18.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10.

About Synairgen (LON:SNG)

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of asthma exacerbations caused by the common cold; IFN-ß that is in Phase-I clinical trial for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations caused by the common cold; and LOXL2 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

