Swiss National Bank Sells 20,000 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 406,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $82,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WLTW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,548,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,963,000 after acquiring an additional 760,522 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the third quarter worth $64,172,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 1,742.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 273,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,724,000 after purchasing an additional 258,391 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the fourth quarter worth $44,653,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 217.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 246,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,634,000 after purchasing an additional 169,072 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

In related news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $7,055,135.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at $12,930,715.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total transaction of $508,598.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,621.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.67. 499,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,406. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a fifty-two week low of $166.13 and a fifty-two week high of $220.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.62. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.05. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WLTW shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.78.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.