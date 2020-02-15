Swiss National Bank Has $84.42 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 565,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $84,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,898,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,646,000 after purchasing an additional 502,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,469,000 after purchasing an additional 33,394 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,771,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,487,000 after purchasing an additional 23,710 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 14.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 672,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,376,000 after purchasing an additional 83,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 553,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,722,000 after purchasing an additional 134,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.93, for a total value of $4,434,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,778.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $873,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,012.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,706 shares of company stock valued at $23,611,237. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRSK. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Shares of VRSK traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.38. The stock had a trading volume of 533,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,661. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.13. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $121.06 and a one year high of $171.68. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 61.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

