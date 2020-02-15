Swiss National Bank Has $77.88 Million Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 796,547 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 41,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $77,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xilinx by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,066,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,720,026,000 after buying an additional 1,929,227 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Xilinx by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 713,193 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $68,395,000 after buying an additional 382,428 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Xilinx by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,714,999 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $164,468,000 after buying an additional 317,336 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Xilinx by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 552,071 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $52,944,000 after buying an additional 298,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066,539 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $104,276,000 after buying an additional 256,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of Xilinx stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $90.17. 2,430,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,385,426. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.74 and its 200-day moving average is $97.85. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $83.67 and a one year high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the programmable devices maker to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XLNX. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.42.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.