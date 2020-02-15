Swiss National Bank Has $70.60 Million Stock Holdings in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 844,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CGI were worth $70,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIB traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.58. The stock had a trading volume of 151,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,209. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CGI Inc has a 52 week low of $65.32 and a 52 week high of $87.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.67 and a 200 day moving average of $80.16. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.57.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CGI Inc will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

