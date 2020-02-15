Swiss National Bank Has $68.27 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 265,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $68,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ANSYS by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 518,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,361,000 after acquiring an additional 336,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,973,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,428,269,000 after acquiring an additional 194,230 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter worth approximately $34,820,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,182,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in ANSYS by 74.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 139,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,851,000 after acquiring an additional 59,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other ANSYS news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,808,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.28, for a total transaction of $232,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,337 shares of company stock valued at $6,192,032. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $291.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.96 and a fifty-two week high of $293.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.44. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03 and a beta of 1.41.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.